Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 540 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 793,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,900,000 after acquiring an additional 238,789 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 39,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,456 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

