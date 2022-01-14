Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $471,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.86.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

