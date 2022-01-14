Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $327.32 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.