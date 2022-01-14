Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in December

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,266,600 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 3,599,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.

Shares of SMBMF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Sembcorp Marine has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

