Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.