Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.0 days.

Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.