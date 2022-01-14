Research Analysts Set Expectations for Denny’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.16 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.