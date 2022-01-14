The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

SMG opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

