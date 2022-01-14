Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 26,063 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roku were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $168.30 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.82 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.74.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

