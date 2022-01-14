DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 356,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

