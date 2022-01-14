Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 438,903 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $36,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

