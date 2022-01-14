Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,161 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

