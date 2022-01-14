Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $59.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

LUV stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

