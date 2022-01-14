Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,429 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

