Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Square, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.05.

Shares of Square stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. Square has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

