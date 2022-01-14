Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Cut by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

