Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stake Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.29% of Quanterix worth $41,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,737 shares of company stock worth $1,572,430 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

