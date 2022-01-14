Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,895 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 100,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 136,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

