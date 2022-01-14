T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

