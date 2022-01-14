Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 46,287 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.82% of IDACORP worth $42,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDACORP by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 37.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 36.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 146,367 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $110.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.