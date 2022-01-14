Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $32,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

