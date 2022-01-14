Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,140 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $47,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 353.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.