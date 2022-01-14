BlackRock Inc. Acquires 78,709 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.89% of Nasdaq worth $1,579,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $916,156. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.04.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

