Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $123,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,240 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

