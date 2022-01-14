General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Shares of GD stock opened at $211.37 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

