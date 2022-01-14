JMP Securities Boosts Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $194.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $183.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $173.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

