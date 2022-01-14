Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $261.44 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $261,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $396,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

ZBRA opened at $525.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $380.64 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.