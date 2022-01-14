Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BNOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $12.40 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

