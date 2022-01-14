Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.