Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

CMP stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

