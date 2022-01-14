CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $122.93 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

