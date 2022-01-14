Inspire Investing LLC Invests $242,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.92 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

