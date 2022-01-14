2,478 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

