22,838 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 255,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 25.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.