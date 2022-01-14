Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

