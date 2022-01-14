Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 29.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.