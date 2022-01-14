Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71,805 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

