Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Scholastic by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

