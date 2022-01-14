M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 132.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 108.6% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 55.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Fiserv to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

