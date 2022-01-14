Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.62 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.