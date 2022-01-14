Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to above $3.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $237.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.18. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

