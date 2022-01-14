Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted earnings of ($2.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million.

Several research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $662.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

