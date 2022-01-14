Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $36,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.75. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

