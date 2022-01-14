Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

