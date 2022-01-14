Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.