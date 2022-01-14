Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.22.

NYSE BG opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 19.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 33.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

