FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

