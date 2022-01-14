BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

