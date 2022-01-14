Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of B. Riley Financial worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RILY opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

