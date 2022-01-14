Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,317 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $334.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

